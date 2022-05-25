Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 S V-25/5/22 | Kärcher

On the WD 5 S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the device, suction hose and switchable floor nozzle are optimally coordinated with another. This means that with a rated input power of 1,200 watts, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with a removable, electrostatically protected handle, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to efficiently clean the filter and restore the suction power. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.

Outstanding filter cleaning Strong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored. Patented filter removal technology Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement. Hose storage on the device head The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users. Fleece filter bag Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention. Practical blower function Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed. Practical parking position Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Practical cord and accessories storage Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be quickly stored using the integrated cable hooks. Storage shelf For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails. Removable handle Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose. For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces. The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.