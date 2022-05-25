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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 S V-25/5/22 | Kärcher

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    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 5 S V-25/5/22

    Order number: 1.628-350.0

    • Filter cleaning, blower function, accessory storage
    • 1,200 W rated input power, 25 l stainless steel container, 5 m cable, 2.2 m hose
    • Flat pleated filter, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, fleece filter bag