2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Wheel washing brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher wheel washing brush with yellow handle and black bristles, isolated on a white background.

    Wheel washing brush

    Order number: 2.643-234.0

    Wheel washing brush for effective cleaning also in difficult to reach areas. Uniform 360° water distribution for a perfect cleaning result.