Wheel washing brush | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-234.0Wheel washing brush for effective cleaning also in difficult to reach areas. Uniform 360° water distribution for a perfect cleaning result.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
422 x 80 x 101
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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