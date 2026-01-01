Wheel washing brush | Kärcher

Wheel washing brush with all-round bristles ensures extremely effective cleaning. Brush reaches difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest gaps for thoroughly wheels or spokes. Uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. Quality bristles provide for a gentle and efficient cleaning action. Excellent all-round cleaning results. Includes union nut for secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. In brief: The ideal solution for shiny clean wheels and spokes. Wheel washing brush suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Uniform water distribution over 360° Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt. High-quality brushes Efficient and gentle cleaning action Cleaning agent application Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning. Rotating brushes Effortless cleaning in hard to reach places and small gaps Wheel Wash Brush For all motor vehicle types