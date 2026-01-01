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    Window nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac attachment with a black handle and grey squeegee blade, isolated on a white background.

    Window nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-025.0

    Window nozzle for very easy and deep cleaning of glass, windows or mirrors with the steam cleaner.