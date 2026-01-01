Window nozzle | Kärcher

With the window nozzle glass surfaces can be easily cleaned with the steam cleaner without leaving any streaks. This extends not only the field of application of the Kärcher steam cleaners, but also ensures sparkling windows and mirrors.

High-quality squeegee blade Streak-free cleaning of glass, windows, mirrors and optimal removal of steam and the dirt. Steam openings in the nozzle The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt. Small and lightweight design Simple handling for deep cleaning results.