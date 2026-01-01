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    XXL crevice brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner accessory with a black handle and yellow bristle base, designed for efficient cleaning.

    XXL crevice brush

    Order number: 2.863-334.0

    Effortless and efficient crevice cleaning, all without chemicals. The large XXL crevice brush with its flexible joint is the perfect solution for cleaning a wide variety of tile joints.