XXL crevice brush | Kärcher

The XXL crevice brush is a particularly useful accessory for steam cleaning. The previously time-consuming process of scrubbing cement tile joints is now made easier than ever with this brush. Simply attach the brush to the extension tubes so that it can be used comfortably while standing. The flexible joint of the brush ensures comfort both when using it on the floor and on walls. The steam is distributed quickly and evenly over the brush and even gets to areas that are otherwise difficult to reach. The size of the crevice brush and the arrangement of the bristles in a row have been selected such that as large an area as possible can be cleaned in the shortest possible time. It makes for an incomparably quick and easy cleaning experience – all without any chemicals. If the bristles become worn out at any point, the entire brush strip can be easily replaced.

Arrangement of the bristles The arrangement of the bristles in a row enables crevices to be cleaned precisely and efficiently. The XXL crevice brush cleans crevices quickly and effectively and even picks up dirt that has accumulated in deep-lying areas. Crevices in bathrooms and kitchens look good as new again. Manoeuvrable joint The flexible joint of the XXL crevice brush ensures easy and effortless cleaning of crevices from different positions and angles. Using it with our steam cleaner's extension tubes is very convenient compared to manual crevice cleaning. This can all be conveniently done while standing. High quality material of the bristles Long lifetime thanks to extremely low-wear bristles. Can be used on cement joints, cannot be used on silicone seals. Replaceable brush strip When the bristles wear out, the entire row of brushes can simply be pulled out and replaced with a new one.