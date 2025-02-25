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    Battery pressure sprayer: Small helper for garden maintenance | Kärcher

    Battery pressure sprayer

    Plant protection and care at the touch of a button: The PSU 4-18 pressure sprayer with an 18 V exchangeable battery, 4-litre tank, and telescopic lance fertilises plants with its fine, even spray mist, fights pests and weeds in a targeted manner and conveniently waters seedlings – without the need for any for laborious, manual pumping.

    How to use the pressure sprayer in the garden

    Person fertilises plants with the Kärcher cordless pressure sprayer

    Fertilising

    Sometimes our plants need more than just sun and water to grow. The PSU 4-18 pressure sprayer with its extendible telescopic lance makes it easy and convenient to apply fertiliser, even in higher areas.

    Person fights pests with the Kärcher cordless pressure sprayer

    Pest control

    Bushes and trees are often infested by pests, such as aphids or box tree moths. With its many setting options, the battery pressure sprayer lets users either completely mist an affected area or deliver a targeted spray jet.

    Person removes weeds with the Kärcher cordless pressure sprayer

    Weed removal

    More grass, fewer weeds: The PSU 4-18 battery pressure sprayer conveniently and effectively tackles weeds. The result is a well-kept and evenly green lawn area.

    Person waters plants with the Kärcher cordless pressure sprayer

    Watering

    Careful watering for delicate plants: Small seedlings in the bed must be treated with particular care. The fine spray mist supplies the plants with sufficient water, without damaging the fine structures.

    The pressure sprayer from Kärcher: caring for the garden has never been so easy

    • Whether it is for a small front garden, a manageably sized balcony in a city apartment or a large outdoor area including a patio — the cordless pressure sprayer has all-round talent. Thanks to the pressure sprayer’s adjustable telescopic lance, the spray’s reach can be conveniently adapted to individual needs.
    • The pressure sprayer is equipped with a rechargeable battery for effortless garden maintenance. This means that the device can be used almost anywhere. The 18 V rechargeable battery with either 2.5 or 5.0 Ah enables several hours of work in the garden — without needing to connect to a power source or cable.
    • Every type of plant requires individual care. The pressure sprayer comes with a telescopic lance that has an adjustable nozzle to help you meet various requirements in the garden — from working on large areas to applying liquid in precise amounts.

    Highlights

    When using a pressure sprayer, they used to say, “the only way to get more spray is to pump harder”. But with the Kärcher PSU 4-18, you can forget about this labourious preparatory work. Simply fill the container, connect the battery to the pressure sprayer, and then give your plants some TLC with up to 3 bars of pressure. The pressure sprayer enables you to apply liquid fertiliser, target specific plants with plant-protection agents, kill weeds, and gently water delicate seedlings with a light mist. Whether for a rooftop terrace or an allotment garden — the PSU 4-18 is guaranteed to be one of the garden tools you won’t want to put down.

    Battery Pressure Sprayer
    Spray lance can be stores directly at the battery pressure sprayer

    Spray lance holder

    For fixing the spray lance when not in use or in storage. Additional lance clip for even more space-saving storage.

    easy working with the adjustable handle for the Battery Pressure sprayer

    Adjustable operating handle

    Enables effortless work in uninterrupted use.

    Pressure Sprayer with telescopic handle

    Telescopic spray lance

    The telescopic spray lance can be extended from 45 cm to 75 cm and the spraying pattern can be continuously adjusted from a point jet to a spray mist.

    Overview of 18 V products at Kärcher

    18 V Battery Power

    Compatible with the Kärcher 18 V Battery Power platform.

    Using the Battery pressure sprayer

    Versatile plant care

    Mist, fertilise, fight pests and remove weeds – all with one device and at the touch of a button – without manual pumping.

    Using the shoulder strap at the Battery Pressure Sprayer

    Practical shoulder strap

    Simply sling it over your shoulder for more relaxed working with one hand free.

    The transparent water tank indicates the fill level

    Transparent tank

    See at a glance how much liquid is left in the four-litre tank. Also has a large filler neck for easily filling the tank – the cover can also be used as a measuring cup for additives.

    Pressure sprayer features

    Kärcher: Battery pressure sprayer - liquid level

    Liquid level overview

    The pressure sprayer’s tank is transparent, which means you can easily see how full it is when watering or fertilising large outdoor areas.

    Kärcher: Kärcher: hands holding a Battery pressure sprayer -

    Easy to transport

    The pressure sprayer is equipped with a carrying strap, making it comfortable to carry even with a full tank. Place the strap on your shoulder and let the device hang comfortably.

    Kärcher: Battery pressure sprayer on the green

    Easy to store

    A mobile appliance should be easy to stow away. For this reason, the cordless pressure sprayer was designed with a telescopic lance that can be removed and attached to the battery holder. The device can therefore be easily transported around and stored in the tool shed or garage to save space.

    FAQ: More information about the pressure sprayer