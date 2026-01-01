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    Eco!Booster 120 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with a long nozzle and textured grip, set against a white background.

    Eco!Booster 120

    Part number: 2.644-551.0

    Ideal for sensitive surfaces – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the Kärcher standard flat jet, saving water, energy and time. 
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
    ¹⁾
    Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.
    ²⁾
    Compared with the perceived noise level when using the Kärcher standard flat jet. The exact value may vary depending on the device used.