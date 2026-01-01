Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    PS 40 Power Scrubber | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic broom with yellow brush head and long silver handle, isolated on white background.

    PS 40 Power Scrubber

    Part number: 2.643-245.0

    The Kärcher PS40 power scrubber comes with three integrated high-pressure nozzles giving you a powerful, reliable and time-saving solution for removing stubborn dirt on a variety of surfaces.