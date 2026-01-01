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    Rain Box | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden irrigation kit with yellow box, hose, connectors, drip line, and spray nozzle arranged on a white background.

    Rain Box

    Part number: 2.645-238.0

    The Kärcher Rain Box is the ideal garden irrigation starter kit, containing almost everything you need for the Rain System including filters, drip collars, connection parts and hoses.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.