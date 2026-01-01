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    SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic | Kärcher

    Kärcher watering timer with digital display and sensor, featuring buttons for settings and a sleek black design.

    SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic

    Part number: 2.645-213.0

    The intelligent SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic watering computer is based on the water demand of plants and waters with humidity control using a radio sensor.