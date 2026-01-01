SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-213.0The intelligent SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic watering computer is based on the water demand of plants and waters with humidity control using a radio sensor.
Connecting Thread
G3/4 + G1
Max. Pressure (bar)
10
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
96 x 137 x 153
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas