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    Submersible dirty water pump SP 11.000 Dirt | Kärcher

    Yellow and black Kärcher submersible pump with a handle and attached float switch, set against a white background.

    Submersible dirty water pump

    SP 11.000 Dirt

    Part number: 1.645-821.0

    • Connecting Hose