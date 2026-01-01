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    Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless | Kärcher

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with long handle, floor nozzle, crevice tool, and brush attachment on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2023
    Focus Open 2023 Special Mention

    Battery vacuum cleaner

    VC 4 Cordless

    Part number: 1.198-631.0

    • 30 mins running time