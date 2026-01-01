Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Battery vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.198-631.0
Battery powered device
1
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound power level (dB(A))
78
Container capacity (ml)
650
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V)
21.6
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 30 approx. 18
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
345
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 236 x 1115
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas