Battery vacuum cleaner VC 7 Cordless | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Battery vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.198-711.0The Kärcher VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaner provides maximum efficiency due to its built in dust sensor, whilst the extended 60 minute run time allows for uninterrupted cleaning.
Battery powered device
1
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound power level (dB(A))
78
Container capacity (ml)
800
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V)
25.2
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 60 approx. 8
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
220
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Manual
Application areas