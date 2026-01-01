WV Evolution Extension Set | Kärcher

The Window Vac Evolution Extension Set is compatible with all Window Vac models and the KV 4 Vibrapad, allowing you to clean those hard to reach areas such as high windows, conservatories and skylights – quickly and efficiently. Extendable from between 0.6m to 1.5m, the Window Vac pole comes with an adjustable head allowing you to clean at the correct angle. In addition, the set comes complete with an additional extension pole and microfibre cleaning cloth for optimal dirt removal.