Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the high-quality Kärcher Premium Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Made of non-corrosive aluminium and recessed handles made of soft plastic for particularly convenient handling. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Premium Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.