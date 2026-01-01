Bin cleaning by hand
Especially on hot summer days, it can be quite a task walking to the dustbin due to the smells being emitted or the unknown of what lies within. Organic or biodegradable waste such as meat starts to rot very quickly. The result is not only a nasty stench, but sometimes you may find maggots in the bin after a while. Regular bin cleaning eliminates foul odours and also prevents them. To prepare the bin for cleaning, first remove dirt and any loose food or debris from inside. Now it’s time to thoroughly clean the interior. Using a garden hose, a scrubbing brush or a hand brush, you will be able to free the bin from most of the dirt. Use the hose to spray the inside of the dustbin from top to bottom until the coarse dirt collects at the bottom. This dirty water should not simply be poured into a flowerbed or onto the street, but should be properly disposed of down a drain.