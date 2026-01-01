Cleaning the bathtub and shower

How does soap scum form?
Soap scum forms when fatty acids in conventional soap react with the minerals in hard water. Using care products such as shampoo or shower gel in the bath or shower causes this deposit to build up gradually, forming a greasy, slightly oily-looking coating on tiles, ceramic, glass and plastic surfaces. Water on its own is not enough to get rid of it and, even after cleaning with standard detergents, there is still often a slightly oily layer left on the surface. A special detergent is your best option here. If you'd prefer to avoid that, stubborn dirt can also be tackled with the steam cleaner or household remedies.