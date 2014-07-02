Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel
Suction tube made of high-quality stainless steel in DN 35 and 505 mm long for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
0.5 m long stainless steel suction tube (ID 35) for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Ideal for frequent wet vacuuming applications and for vacuuming corrosive components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Length (mm)
|505
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|505 x 37 x 37