Exhaust air foam filter

The exhaust air foam filter filters fine dirt particles from the air during vacuuming and is compatible with the VC 4 Cordless myHome and VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome devices.

The exhaust air foam filter cleans the exhaust air by filtering out fine dirt particles during vacuuming. Compatible with the VC 4 Cordless myHome and VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome devices from Kärcher. We recommend replacing the filter at least once a year.

Features and benefits
Fine-mesh filter
  • Filters out fine dirt from the suctioned air.
Easy to change
  • Easier exchange of the exhaust air foam filter by removing the filter casing.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour grey
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 50 x 50
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt