Exhaust pipe adapter 76x157mm D199

Exhaust gas nozzle (oval connection, diameter 157 mm) for connection to the hot water high-pressure cleaner. With draught diverter for flue tube connection. For flue tube diameter up to 200 mm.

This exhaust pipe adapter was specially designed for connection to hot water high-pressure cleaners. With its oval connection dimensions of 76 × 157 millimetres and a total diameter of 199 millimetres, it ensures safe and efficient extraction of exhaust gases from the machine. The integrated draught diverter enables a professional and secure flue pipe connection, prevents backflow and contributes to the optimal functioning of the hot water system.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,1
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • For the connection of the exhaust gas systems to stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners