Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. This makes the new AF 50 Signature Line instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. If you've ever wondered how important the air you breathe is, all you have to do is hold your breath for a few seconds and you'll know. Fortunately, it's only the stylish design of our most powerful air purifier, the AF 50 Signature Line, that will take your breath away. With its highly effective HEPA filter with activated carbon content, it reliably filters fine dust, allergens, pathogens and even odours and chemical vapours from the air you breathe. Thanks to the intelligent automatic mode, it continuously adjusts the power to suit the air quality and leaves nothing behind but clean air and a real WOW factor.