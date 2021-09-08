Cleaning fireplaces

Tips for reducing soot formation

Wood that is not ready to use when purchased must be stored and dried before it can be burned in a fireplace. Damp wood reduces the energy value, resulting in increased smoke and soot formation: The stove and its surrounds then get dirty more quickly and the fireplace has to be cleaned more often. The maximum moisture content when burning wood in a fireplace is even laid down in law – it should be no more than 25 per cent.

To check this, a measuring device or a "trick" is useful, such as the nail test, for which some experience is required, however. If you can make a slight indentation with your fingernail in the cut face where the tree rings are visible, it should be left to dry for a few more months. An ideal storage place is somewhere protected from the elements with good air circulation, such as stacked against the shed or garage in the garden.