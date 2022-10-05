How to clean paving stones, with a garden hose or a pressure washer?

Once you've swept away the dirt and removed all weeds from the joints, it's time to start cleaning the surface of the paving stones. If you want to clean them precisely, you can rely on a pressure washer. Alternatively, a handheld cleaner could be used for this purpose. Theoretically, you could also use the water from your home and rinse off the paved areas with a garden hose and a spray gun. This cleans the paving stones quite well, however, with the pressure washer, both joints and surfaces can be freed more thoroughly from dirt.

The pressure washer in combination with a dirt cutter is an excellent option. This removes not only weeds and moss from the surface, but also from indentations. Keeping up with this type of cleaning means that there is less time for weeds to grow. It also helps to maintain the beauty of the paving stones’ surface.

Cleaning pavers with a pressure washer and dirt cutter is done in three simple steps:

Attach the dirt cutter to the pressure washer or adjust the rotating nozzle on the spray gun, depending on the model.



Hold the rotating water jet almost vertically above the floor and slowly move it over the surface, keep a 15 cm distance from the ground. If you do aim for the gaps, be aware that any material used in those gaps will be removed. So might have to refill the joint with sand afterwards.



When finished sweep up loosened weeds and dispose of them.



It’s important to always work with the slope, so that the dirty water can run off and doesn’t spread over the already cleaned surface. In short, pressure washers are an effective way to clean paved paths and stone patios. Especially on flat surfaces, the use of a surface cleaner with rinsing function is also excellent. It can be used to thoroughly remove green deposits and dirt even in hard-to-reach corners and on edges. Thanks to the rinsing nozzle, the dirty water is rinsed away at the same time. Other advantages: You are protected while working and cleaning is faster than with a cleaning nozzle.