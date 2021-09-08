Cleaning the dishwasher

Descaling the dishwasher with household remedies

As well as physically cleaning the relevant components, you should also descale your dishwasher from time to time. Essentially, you can descale it by running a cycle with the dishwasher empty. There are special detergents, but descaling is just as easy with the right household remedies. To do so, sprinkle 1–2 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda or baking powder on the bottom of the dishwasher when it is empty. Pour around 20 ml of vinegar essence into the powder compartment, then set the dishwasher to run a programme at the highest possible temperature without a pre-wash. If the pre-wash cannot be deactivated, the vinegar essence can also be added directly into the pre-heated machine after the pre-wash. It is important that the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar don't mix directly because they can do their job more effectively separately. These ingredients not only descale your dishwasher, but also have an antibacterial effect. You can also use a cup of vinegar instead of vinegar essence, to be added to the machine after it has heated up. For the best results, switch off the dishwasher for 1 hour after adding the vinegar to increase the contact time. When it has finished, wait until the dishwasher has cooled to prevent pungent vinegar vapours escaping.