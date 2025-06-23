Window vac WV 2 Black Edition
Striking: The WV 2 Black Edition in unmistakable design.
The Kärcher WV 2 Black Edition ensures streak-free, gleaming windows. Optically, the limited battery Window Vac is distinguished from the standard version of the WV 2 by its striking black and yellow design and the metallic logo on the suction nozzle. The Black Edition also includes a narrow suction nozzle in addition to a spray bottle, a microfibre wiping cloth and detergent. This allows it to combat dirt even on lattice windows and display cabinets.
Features and benefits
Drip-free and streak-free resultsThanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Diverse applicationsThe Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
LED display in field of viewEnergy management made easy: the LED display integrated in the on/off switch indicates in good time when the battery needs to be recharged.
Quick to empty
- The dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required.
Exchangeable suction nozzle
- Choose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
Three times quicker
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Lightweight and quiet
- Its low weight and pleasantly low noise level make window cleaning with the WV 2 even more convenient.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Working width of the narrow suction nozzle (mm)
|170
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery run time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 280 x 320
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
- Narrow suction nozzle
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Lattice windows