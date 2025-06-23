The Kärcher WV 2 Black Edition ensures streak-free, gleaming windows. Optically, the limited battery Window Vac is distinguished from the standard version of the WV 2 by its striking black and yellow design and the metallic logo on the suction nozzle. The Black Edition also includes a narrow suction nozzle in addition to a spray bottle, a microfibre wiping cloth and detergent. This allows it to combat dirt even on lattice windows and display cabinets.