Performance that impresses: The WV 4-4 Plus window cleaner impresses with an exchangeable battery for an endless runtime without interruptions, a LED battery status indicator, as well as its innovative silicon blade, which enables window cleaning right down to the floor edge. The smart combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, as well as the suction function of the window vacuum cleaner, guarantee sparkling windows - without any streaks and residue. All other smooth surfaces can also be easily cleaned. Window cleaning with the ergonomic Kärcher battery-powered window vacuum cleaner WV 4-4 Plus is particularly hygienic, as it does not come into direct contact with the dirty water when the tank is emptied and cleaned. The 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is not included in the scope of supply. Compatible with all devices in the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.