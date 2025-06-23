Window vac WV 7 Signature Line
The WV 7 Signature Line cordless window vac with innovative suction lip for flexible use. With spray bottle, two wiping cloths, detergent and exclusive storage box.
Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new WV 7 Signature Line: recognisable at a glance as the best device in its Kärcher product category and our new benchmark in window vacs. Its elegant design, reduced to the essentials, makes cleaning even more convenient and effortless. With unique features such as app support for initial startup, cleaning tips and much more, as well as the improved squeegee blade make it even easier to give windows and all smooth surfaces their WOW factor back.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Exclusive storage boxFor practical storage of the assembled window cleaner incl. accessories.
Improved blade technologyThe innovative long blade makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for applications close to the floor.
Display which indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time
- The Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes enables uninterrupted cleaning.
Ergonomic design
- Compact and lightweight with ergonomic handle for maximum comfort.
Removable blade
- The squeegee blade can simply be detached from the suction nozzle and cleaned after each use.
Quick and hygienic tank draining
- Hygienic removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without coming into contact with dirt.
Three times quicker
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Diverse applications
- Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower cabins.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Working width of the narrow suction nozzle (mm)
|170
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|150
|Battery run time (min)
|100
|Battery charge time (min)
|170
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 300
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|126 x 280 x 310
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: Quick charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
- Narrow suction nozzle
- Microfibre wiping cloth, outdoor: 1 x
- Dirt scraper
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles