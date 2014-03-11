eco!ogic – yellow is the new green

Maximum efficiency.

As is the case with all Kärcher pressure washers, eco!ogic models K 4 – K 7 come equipped with patented Kärcher nozzle technology, designed to work in perfect unison with the pumps. The devices make a key contribution when it comes to using valuable resources responsibly. Compared with the competition, Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater stripping performance and cleaning efficiency.

In short: Cleaning times are cut in half, thereby saving up to 50% energy and water. These are remarkable advantages, which have been scientifically confirmed by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.