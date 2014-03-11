eco!ogic – yellow is the new green
Kärcher sees itself as a market leader that leads by example. Sustainability and environmental protection are firmly rooted in our company philosophy and actions, and are embodied in the company initiative "eco!ogic". With the eco!ogic range, Kärcher has developed a brand-new unit generation which impressively combines sophisticated technology, outstanding power, user-friendly handling and consideration for the environment. The result is highly efficient and resource-conserving quality devices which set new standards.
Our eco!ogic features
A unique selling point and label have been developed for the environmentally friendly products from the Home & Garden range: the brand name "eco!ogic". Only devices that reach the relevant benchmarks are labelled with the brand name and eco logo. There are various "eco" criteria that must be met, each of which has its own icon.
Save water
Responsible use of water is becoming ever more important. eco!ogic stands for targeted, responsible water consumption.
Energy-saving
Efficient use of energy is a key advantage of the eco!ogic devices, and it's all thanks to Kärcher's intelligent and innovative technology.
Conserve drinking water
The use of rain water conserves precious resources of drinking water. The eco!ogic range also offers solutions for using alternative water sources.
Reduce waste water pollution
Kärcher cleaning appliances with detergent dosing unit and eco!ogic cleaning agents play an important role in reducing waste water pollution.
Responsible choice of materials
Eschewing substances like phthalates and PVC is extremely important for the eco!ogic range.
Resource-conserving use of materials
eco!ogic devices impress with their use of environmentally friendly materials, like recycled plastic. The packaging is made from FSC cardboard and recycled material; polystyrene is not used.
Low noise
One of the features that characterises Kärcher's eco!ogic cleaning appliances is their reduced sound emission.
Effective dust filtration
Kärcher products ensure a healthy working environment thanks to their reliable dust filtration. Of course, this is also true of the new eco!ogic devices.
Optimal recyclability
Over 90% of Kärcher devices are recyclable, including the new eco!ogic range.
Long service life
Kärcher's inherently high quality standards ensure that devices, including eco!ogic devices, have a longer-than-average service life.
Easy to repair
Kärcher products are characterised by their good reparability. This is also true of course of eco!ogic devices.
Good availability of spare parts
Of course, the devices in the eco!ogic range also benefit from Kärcher's comprehensive spare parts service.
Pressure washers in the eco!ogic range – water economy at its best.
eco!ogic devices with tried-and-tested Kärcher quality are market leaders in environmental protection: they allow targeted use of water only where it is needed, thereby reducing water consumption. Innovative technology and intelligent solutions enable an exemplary approach to resources. The plastic parts of the eco!ogic range are made from around 60% recycled material and are free from phthalates and PVC. The packaging is made from FSC cardboard and never contains polystyrene padding.
eco!ogic pressure washers at a glance:
Maximum efficiency.
As is the case with all Kärcher pressure washers, eco!ogic models K 4 – K 7 come equipped with patented Kärcher nozzle technology, designed to work in perfect unison with the pumps. The devices make a key contribution when it comes to using valuable resources responsibly. Compared with the competition, Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater stripping performance and cleaning efficiency.
In short: Cleaning times are cut in half, thereby saving up to 50% energy and water. These are remarkable advantages, which have been scientifically confirmed by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.
Outstanding power.
Classes K 4 to K 7 of the Kärcher Premium eco!ogic range are fitted with an innovative water-cooled eco!motor. These devices are very powerful and have a particularly long service life; better still, they are also up to 10% lighter.
Clean Water for the World
Kärcher not only produces resource-conserving devices, but is also committed to water conservation. For example, it has set up the "Clean Water for the World" project in partnership with the Global Nature Fund. For every eco!ogic pressure washer sold, additional money is donated to building biological water filtration systems all around the world. This means that, with each device sold, 1,000 litres of water in rivers and lakes around the world is cleaned. A success story for nature and the human race!