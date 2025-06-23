Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new FC 7 Signature Line: recognisable at a glance as the best device in its category. The FC 7 Signature Line gives your floor a real WOW factor - and in half the usual time.** Thanks to 4-roller-technology and 2 cleaning levels plus Boost function, it removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt without vacuuming beforehand. LED lights in the cleaning head leave no speck of dust undetected, and special filters ensure good hair pick-up. Our top model is fully equipped with additional stone rollers to tackle stains and dirt on all floors.