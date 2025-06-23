Floor cleaner FC 7 Signature Line
The FC 7 Signature Line floor cleaner incl. LED ensures freshly mopped floors without vacuuming beforehand. With 500 ml of universal cleaner and 30 ml of stone cleaner and extra stone roller set.
Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new FC 7 Signature Line: recognisable at a glance as the best device in its category. The FC 7 Signature Line gives your floor a real WOW factor - and in half the usual time.** Thanks to 4-roller-technology and 2 cleaning levels plus Boost function, it removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt without vacuuming beforehand. LED lights in the cleaning head leave no speck of dust undetected, and special filters ensure good hair pick-up. Our top model is fully equipped with additional stone rollers to tackle stains and dirt on all floors.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Floor head with integrated LEDsFor illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step50 percent time saving**: Four-roller technology enables wiping without the tedious job of vacuuming beforehand. Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter. Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- 2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank.
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
- Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Standalone and easily manoeuvrable
- Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone.
- Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects.
- Four counter-rotating rollers ensure gentle and effortless gliding over the floor.
Two different cleaning modes plus boost function
- Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt.
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Device and roller cleaning function.
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 175
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|200
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,85
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 45
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Stone roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 500 ml, Stone floor cleaner RM 537, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Self-cleaning mode
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt