Battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery
With fast chain speed and long blade: the CNS 36-35 Battery chain saw is perfect for demanding tree maintenance tasks.
Even thick branches are no problem for the CNS 36-35 Battery chain saw thanks to its outstanding speed and optimal cutting width. The chain tensioning system, which requires no tools, and the automatic chain lubrication make operation extremely simple – whether for professionals or beginners. The chain saw brake and two-switch system always ensure safety during use. The following are included in the scope of supply: battery chain saw, bar, chain, bar guard and oil bottle.
Features and benefits
Chain tensioning without toolsThe chain is simply tensioned using a knob.
Automatic chain lubricationFor low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.
Kickback protectionThe chain stops immediately – for maximum safety in the event of a recoil effect.
Bumper spikes
- Safe guiding and precise cuts because the chain saw attaches to the material that is to be cut.
Top-class speed
- High chain speed of 21 m/s – for fast cutting work.
Varied applications
- 35-centimetre-long saw blade – ideal for all conventional applications.
Safety unlocking
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the chain saw.
Transparent oil tank
- Users can check the oil level at any time at a transparent inspection window.
Brushless motor
- For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Guide rail (cm)
|35
|Chain speed (m/s)
|21
|Chain pitch
|3/8" LP
|Drive link thickness
|1.1 mm / 0.043"
|Number of drive links
|52
|Oil tank capacity (ml)
|190
|Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
|104
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|3,6
|Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|4,9
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|max. 200 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 50 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|825 x 222 x 235
* Ø branches: 10 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
- Oil bottle
Equipment
- Chain guard
- Chain tensioning without tools
- Automatic chain lubrication
- Chain brake
- Oil level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Branches
- Firewood
- Trees