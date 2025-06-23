Battery hedge trimmer HGE 18-45 Battery
The lightweight for easy, effortless work: the HGE 18-45 Battery cordless hedge trimmer with diamond-ground blade for a precise cutting result.
With the Kärcher HGE 18-45 hedge trimmer, you can precisely prune and sculpt garden hedges and bushes thanks to its diamond-ground blade. Lightweight and cordless, it tackles challenging gardening jobs with neat results and minimal effort. For added safety, this device features a two-hand safety circuit that means it can't be started accidentally. Its lightweight design prevents your arms and shoulders getting tired as you work, allowing you to complete your garden jobs in comfort. The HGE 18-45 is compatible with Kärcher 18v 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, which can be used in all Kärcher 18V cordless products. A handy LCD display keeps you updated with how much battery life you have remaining while you carry out your jobs in the garden.
Features and benefits
LightweightShoulders and arms do not get tired even after working for long periods.
Diamond-ground bladeThe blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle designFor a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|45
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|18
|Speed regulation
|no
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2700
|Blade type
|Punched, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 250 (2,5 Ah) / max. 500 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2,5 Ah) / max. 70 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|895 x 243 x 171
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
Application areas
- Hedges
- Bushes