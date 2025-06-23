The powerhouse for perfect cuts: The Kärcher 36 V HGE 36-60 Battery battery hedge trimmer. Thanks to the two-step speed control, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power, depending on the application. In addition, the saw function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze. An additional highlight is the handle, which can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments, therefore preventing your arms and shoulders from getting tired. Another practical feature: The cuttings sweeper attachment which transports the hedge cuttings, which would otherwise fall into the hedge, directly along the ground. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blade on the hedge trimmer ensures precise cutting results every time. The additional blade protector prevents damage to buildings and floors as well as to the blade itself. The lifting eye integrated in the blade protector also enables space-saving storage on the wall.