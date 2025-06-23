Battery lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery
Its light weight and incredible manoeuvrability make the LMO 18-33 Battery battery lawn mower effortless to handle. The convenient way to mow in the garden.
Extremely lightweight, manoeuvrable and convenient: The battery powered LMO 18-33 Battery lawn mower makes mowing easier than ever before – even on more complex lawn areas. Its 2-in-1 mowing system gives users a choice: To have the cut grass collected in the grass catcher container, or to have it spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. The battery lawn mower also makes jagged blades of grass a thing of the past since its sharpened steel blade leaves behind clean cuts every time. The comfortable foam handle and switches on both sides make the mower a joy to use. When the grass catcher container is full, the handy filling level indicator shows that it needs to be emptied. Additional highlights: The safety key as a child safety lock to prevent unintentional start-up of the device, the height-adjustable guide handle for a comfortable working position, the folding design for space-saving storage, and the lawn combs, which catch the grass growing right up to the edge for precision cutting.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and manoeuvrableSo lightweight it can also be effortlessly guided over uneven ground. Manoeuvrability: extremely easy to manoeuvre, even around obstacles in the garden.
Mows up to the edge of the lawnThe lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
2-in-1 mowing systemThe cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing. Mulching function: By using the mulching kit, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser. Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Space-saving design
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- The cutting height can be adjusted centrally to one of four different positions.
Filling level indicator
- The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The guide handle can be adjusted to each individual body size – so that you can remain in an upright position at all times.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- Switches on both sides make it easy to operate.
Safety key
- Protection of children: Provisions have been made to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|33
|Cutting height (mm)
|35 - 65
|Cutting height adjustment
|4x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|35
|Speed (rpm)
|4000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 125 (2,5 Ah) / max. 250 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 12 (2,5 Ah) / max. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1251 x 371 x 992
* Cutting height: Level 4
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn