Extremely lightweight, manoeuvrable and convenient: The battery powered LMO 18-33 Battery lawn mower makes mowing easier than ever before – even on more complex lawn areas. Its 2-in-1 mowing system gives users a choice: To have the cut grass collected in the grass catcher container, or to have it spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. The battery lawn mower also makes jagged blades of grass a thing of the past since its sharpened steel blade leaves behind clean cuts every time. The comfortable foam handle and switches on both sides make the mower a joy to use. When the grass catcher container is full, the handy filling level indicator shows that it needs to be emptied. Additional highlights: The safety key as a child safety lock to prevent unintentional start-up of the device, the height-adjustable guide handle for a comfortable working position, the folding design for space-saving storage, and the lawn combs, which catch the grass growing right up to the edge for precision cutting.