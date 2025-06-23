The battery powered lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery Set is the go-kart of lawn mowers. Its low weight and extreme manoeuvrability also enable it to mow more complex lawn areas effortlessly. Thanks to the 2-in-1 mowing system, the cut grass can either be collected in the grass catcher container, or be spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. When the grass catcher container is full, the filling level indicator shows that it needs to be emptied. Thanks to the sharpened steel knife, the cutting results are always neat – without any jagged blades of grass. In terms of operation, with a comfortable foam handle and switches on both sides, the battery lawn mower is a joy to use. A safety key acts as a child safety lock to prevent the device from being started unintentionally. The height-adjustable guide handle ensures a comfortable working position and the folding design enables space-saving storage. And the lawn combs also catch the grass growing right up to the edge and cut it precisely. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.