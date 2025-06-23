Battery lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery Set
For effortless manoeuvring in the garden: the lightweight and extremely manoeuvrable battery lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery Set including battery and fast charger.
The battery powered lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery Set is the go-kart of lawn mowers. Its low weight and extreme manoeuvrability also enable it to mow more complex lawn areas effortlessly. Thanks to the 2-in-1 mowing system, the cut grass can either be collected in the grass catcher container, or be spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. When the grass catcher container is full, the filling level indicator shows that it needs to be emptied. Thanks to the sharpened steel knife, the cutting results are always neat – without any jagged blades of grass. In terms of operation, with a comfortable foam handle and switches on both sides, the battery lawn mower is a joy to use. A safety key acts as a child safety lock to prevent the device from being started unintentionally. The height-adjustable guide handle ensures a comfortable working position and the folding design enables space-saving storage. And the lawn combs also catch the grass growing right up to the edge and cut it precisely. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and manoeuvrableSo lightweight it can also be effortlessly guided over uneven ground. Manoeuvrability: extremely easy to manoeuvre, even around obstacles in the garden.
Mows up to the edge of the lawnThe lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge. No manual trimming necessary.
2-in-1 mowing systemThe cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing. Mulching function: By using the mulching kit, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser. Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Space-saving design
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- The cutting height can be adjusted centrally to one of four different positions.
Filling level indicator
- The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The guide handle can be adjusted to each individual body size – so that you can remain in an upright position at all times.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- Switches on both sides make it easy to operate.
Safety key
- Protection of children: Provisions have been made to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|33
|Cutting height (mm)
|35 - 65
|Cutting height adjustment
|4x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|35
|Speed (rpm)
|4000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 250 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|94 / 143
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1251 x 371 x 992
* Cutting height: Level 4
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn