With a cutting width of 32 cm, the lightweight and manoeuvrable LMO 2-18 Battery lawn mower is perfectly suited to smaller lawns of up to 250 m². The cutting height can be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 mm. In combination with the powerful, brushless motor, the grass is always cut perfectly. When mowing along edges or borders, lawn combs straighten the blades of grass, ensuring no blade is missed. The grass clippings are collected in the 30-litre grass catcher container. The height-adjustable guide handle ensures an upright, comfortable posture when mowing and the folding design makes for space-saving storage. The transport handle can also be used to carry the lightweight battery lawn mower wherever it is needed, for example up and down steps. The LMO 2-18 Battery is compatible with all exchangeable batteries from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.