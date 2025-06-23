Battery lawn mower LMO 2-18 Battery Set
With a brushless motor and with a cutting width of 32 cm, the manoeuvrable LMO 2-18 Battery Set battery lawn mower is ideal for small plots and is ready to go straight away in a set with battery and fast charger.
Lightweight and manoeuvrable: with a cutting width of 32 cm, the LMO 2-18 Battery Set battery lawn mower is ideal for smaller lawns of up to 250 square metres. The cutting height can be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 mm. In combination with the powerful, brushless motor, the grass is always cut with precision. When mowing along edges or borders, lawn combs straighten the blades of grass, ensuring no blade is missed. The grass clippings are collected in the 30-litre grass catcher container. The height-adjustable guide handle ensures an upright, comfortable posture when mowing and the folding design makes for space-saving storage. The transport handle can also be used to carry the lightweight battery lawn mower wherever it is needed, for example up and down steps. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Powerful brushless motorHigh performance and longer product lifetime
Effective filling of the grass catcher containerThanks to the optimised air streaming, the grass catcher container fills up to 95%. This means less stoppage time while working.
Filling level indicatorThe flap on the grass catcher container closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- With just a single motion, the required cutting height can be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 mm.
Mows up to the edge of the lawn
- The lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
Space-saving design
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The guide handle can be adjusted to each individual body size – so that you can remain in an upright position at all times.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- The full-length control bar on the guide handle makes operation simple.
Safety key
- Protection of children: Provisions have been made to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|32
|Cutting height (mm)
|25 - 60
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|30
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Speed (rpm)
|3500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 250 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 28
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|94 / 143
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1186 x 354 x 1026
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Guide handle, height-adjustable
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn