Battery lawn mower LMO 36-40 Battery
Makes mowing the lawn simpler than ever: the battery lawn mower LMO 36-40 Battery Set with large cutting width and generous grass catcher container for quick mowing with few interruptions.
The battery powered lawn mower LMO 36-40 Battery guarantees clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass. Thanks to its 2-in-1 mowing system, the cut grass can either be collected in the spacious grass catcher container, complete with filling level indicator, or be spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. Its large cutting width combined with the large grass catcher container also makes it possible to work much quicker without time-consuming breaks. Lawn combs ensure that even the grass growing right up to the edge is cut precisely. Depending on requirements, the cutting height can be easily adjusted to five different levels on the cutting deck. The guide handle angle can be easily adjusted to ensure you can work in a position that protects your back. The battery lawn mower is also easy to stow away thanks to its foldable design, while the foam handle and switches on both sides ensure convenient operation. A safety key acts as a child safety lock to prevent the mower from being started unintentionally.
Features and benefits
Mows up to the edge of the lawnThe lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
Large grass catcher containerIts large volume means it has to be emptied less frequently, letting you work without any interruptions. The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
2-in-1 mowing systemThe cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing. Mulching function: By using the mulching kit, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser. Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- The cutting height can be adjusted centrally to five different positions.
Filling level indicator
- The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying.
Folding guide handle
- The practical handle design enables space-saving storage.
Ergonomic operating concept
- Quick-release fasteners for easy locking. Adjustable angle ensures an upright working position.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- Switches on both sides make it easy to operate.
Safety key
- Protection of children: Provisions have been made to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|40
|Cutting height (mm)
|20 - 70
|Cutting height adjustment
|5x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|50
|Speed (rpm)
|3550
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge * (ft/m²)
|max. 275 (2,5 Ah) / max. 550 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (h/min)
|max. 15 (2,5 Ah) / max. 30 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1284 x 459 x 1043
* Cutting height: Level 5
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn