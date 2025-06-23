The battery powered lawn mower LMO 36-40 Battery guarantees clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass. Thanks to its 2-in-1 mowing system, the cut grass can either be collected in the spacious grass catcher container, complete with filling level indicator, or be spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. Its large cutting width combined with the large grass catcher container also makes it possible to work much quicker without time-consuming breaks. Lawn combs ensure that even the grass growing right up to the edge is cut precisely. Depending on requirements, the cutting height can be easily adjusted to five different levels on the cutting deck. The guide handle angle can be easily adjusted to ensure you can work in a position that protects your back. The battery lawn mower is also easy to stow away thanks to its foldable design, while the foam handle and switches on both sides ensure convenient operation. A safety key acts as a child safety lock to prevent the mower from being started unintentionally.