Battery lawn mower LMO 5-18 Dual
With a cutting width of 41 cm and twice the power – the powerful 36-volt motor of the LMO 5-18 Dual Battery battery lawn mower is driven by two 18-volt batteries.
With two 18-volt batteries and a powerful, brushless 36-volt motor, the LMO 5-18 Dual Battery is equally at home on large lawns of up to 550 m². Lightweight and manoeuvrable, the battery lawn mower can be pushed effortlessly over uneven terrain and around obstacles. The working width is 41 cm and the cutting height can be adjusted to one of six levels, ranging from 25 to 70 mm. When mowing, the intelligent iPower engine control system automatically adapts the speed to the grass conditions. Along edges or borders, lawn combs straighten the blades of grass, ensuring no blade is missed. The 2-in-1 mowing system allows the grass clippings to be evenly distributed over the lawn as a natural fertiliser during mulching or collected in the large 45-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The guide handle is telescopic for a comfortable, ergonomic working position. The folding frame takes up very little space when stored. There is a large, sturdy handle for carrying up stairs and over steps. The LMO 5-18 Dual Battery is compatible with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Features and benefits
18 V + 18 V = 36 V of powerPowerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V Li-Ion batteries.
Powerful brushless motorHigh performance and longer product lifetime
iPowerAdditional performance and optimised battery runtime. Thanks to the intelligent motor control, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing.
2-in-1 mowing system
- The cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing.
- Mulching function: By using the mulching plug, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser.
- Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Effective filling of the grass catcher container
- Thanks to the optimised air streaming, the grass catcher container fills up to 95%. This means less stoppage time while working.
- The flap on the grass catcher container closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- With just a single motion, the cutting height can easily be adjusted to one of six levels, ranging from 25 to 70 mm.
Mows up to the edge of the lawn
- The lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
Space-saving design
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Ergonomic operating concept
- Quick-release fasteners for easy locking. Adjustable angle ensures an upright working position.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- The full-length control bar on the guide handle makes operation simple.
Specifications
Technical data
|Motor voltage (V)
|36
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|41
|Cutting height (cm)
|25 - 70
|Cutting height adjustment
|6x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|45
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Speed (rpm)
|3500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 275 (2,5 Ah) / max. 550 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 20 (2,5 Ah) / max. 40 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1245 x 440 x 1031
Scope of supply
- Versions: Batteries and charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Guide handle, height-adjustable
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn