Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Battery

Ergonomic to grip, ultra-light and easy to operate: the battery powered LTR 18-25 Battery lawn trimmer.

The battery powered LTR 18-25 Battery lawn trimmer is a low-noise and reliable piece of equipment. Its twisted cutting line is a particularly useful feature: not only does it guarantee a precise cut, it also reaches every nook and cranny of the garden effortlessly. The line adjusts automatically to ensure it is always the ideal length. What's more, the edge-cutting function makes light work of creating clean, crisp edges alongside paths and patios. The battery lawn trimmer is extremely lightweight and the two-hand grip design makes it very comfortable to hold and use.

Features and benefits
Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Battery: Efficient cutting system
Efficient cutting system
The cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Battery: Edge cutting
Edge cutting
Rotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Battery: Lightweight
Lightweight
The device's low weight takes the hard work out of trimming the lawn.
Automatic line extension
  • Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Ergonomic handle design
  • Comfortable working position which also takes it easy on your back, thanks to the two-handed grip design.
Handy protective cover
  • The protective cover protects the user from flying grass trimmings.
  • The add-on rests make it simple to set the trimmer aside when taking a break from work.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
  • Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Cutting diameter (cm) 25
Strimmer cutter Line head
Thread extension automatic
Trimmer line geometry twisted
Line diameter (mm) 1,6
Speed regulation no
Speed (rpm) 9500
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge * (m) max. 300 (2,5 Ah) / max. 600 (5,0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 30 (2,5 Ah) / max. 60 (5,0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1184 x 296 x 386

* Lawn edge

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included

Equipment

  • Coil
  • Additional handle
  • Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
  • Lawn
  • Lawn edges
Accessories