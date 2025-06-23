Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Battery
Ergonomic to grip, ultra-light and easy to operate: the battery powered LTR 18-25 Battery lawn trimmer.
The battery powered LTR 18-25 Battery lawn trimmer is a low-noise and reliable piece of equipment. Its twisted cutting line is a particularly useful feature: not only does it guarantee a precise cut, it also reaches every nook and cranny of the garden effortlessly. The line adjusts automatically to ensure it is always the ideal length. What's more, the edge-cutting function makes light work of creating clean, crisp edges alongside paths and patios. The battery lawn trimmer is extremely lightweight and the two-hand grip design makes it very comfortable to hold and use.
Features and benefits
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
LightweightThe device's low weight takes the hard work out of trimming the lawn.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Ergonomic handle design
- Comfortable working position which also takes it easy on your back, thanks to the two-handed grip design.
Handy protective cover
- The protective cover protects the user from flying grass trimmings.
- The add-on rests make it simple to set the trimmer aside when taking a break from work.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|25
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|1,6
|Speed regulation
|no
|Speed (rpm)
|9500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 300 (2,5 Ah) / max. 600 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 30 (2,5 Ah) / max. 60 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1184 x 296 x 386
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Coil
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges