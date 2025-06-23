The battery powered LTR 18-25 Battery lawn trimmer is a low-noise and reliable piece of equipment. Its twisted cutting line is a particularly useful feature: not only does it guarantee a precise cut, it also reaches every nook and cranny of the garden effortlessly. The line adjusts automatically to ensure it is always the ideal length. What's more, the edge-cutting function makes light work of creating clean, crisp edges alongside paths and patios. The battery lawn trimmer is extremely lightweight and the two-hand grip design makes it very comfortable to hold and use.