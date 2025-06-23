Battery lawn trimmer LTR 36-33 Battery
Grasses and stubborn weeds don't stand a chance against the powerhouse of the continuously adjustable LTR 36-33 Battery lawn trimmer.
The battery powered LTR 36-33 Battery lawn trimmer is an absolute powerhouse. The trimmer produces precise cutting results thanks to its twisted cutting line. And the automatic line adjustment feature also guarantees the trimmer line is always the perfect length. The continuously variable regulation of the trimmer power means the user can adjust the device to any job. The cutting diameter can also be adjusted to get even more precise results in corners and tight spaces. The soft two-handed grip and the shoulder strap spare the user's back and their energy – making their work more comfortable. Accidental damage to nearby flowers and trees is prevented by using the fold-out plant guard.
Features and benefits
A lawn trimming powerhouseThe powerful lawn trimmer also cuts through long grasses and stubborn weeds and overgrowth.
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Continuously variable speed adjustmentAdaptive power control to suit every type of operation.
Practical plant guard
- Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Adjustable cutting circle diameter
- Cutting circle diameter can be adjusted to three different sizes. Ideal for corners and tight spaces.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The soft two-handed grip makes the trimmer comfortable to hold, even for longer working periods.
- With a convenient shoulder strap for comfortable, energy-efficient work.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Detachable shaft
- Easy to store and transport thanks to space-saving design.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|28 - 33
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|2
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Speed (rpm)
|7000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m)
|max. 600 (2,5 Ah) / max. 1200 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2,5 Ah) / max. 70 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1485 x 348 x 347
¹⁾ Lawn edge
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Shoulder strap
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Additional handle
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges