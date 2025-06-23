The battery powered LTR 36-33 Battery lawn trimmer is an absolute powerhouse. The trimmer produces precise cutting results thanks to its twisted cutting line. And the automatic line adjustment feature also guarantees the trimmer line is always the perfect length. The continuously variable regulation of the trimmer power means the user can adjust the device to any job. The cutting diameter can also be adjusted to get even more precise results in corners and tight spaces. The soft two-handed grip and the shoulder strap spare the user's back and their energy – making their work more comfortable. Accidental damage to nearby flowers and trees is prevented by using the fold-out plant guard.