The 36 V cordless leaf blower, complete with two-stage power control, achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h. The leaf blower features a detachable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge which enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. The device fits ergonomically in the hand during use and is very well balanced.

Features and benefits
Blow tube
  • Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Detachable flat nozzle
  • For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Two-stage power control
  • Maximum power or maximum runtime: The output can be adapted to individual requirements.
Integrated scraper edge
  • Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
  • Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
  • The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h) max. 250
Air flow rate (m³/h) 330
Speed regulation yes
Speeds 2
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 550 (2,5 Ah) / max. 1100 (5,0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 15 (2,5 Ah) / max. 30 (5,0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 975 x 170 x 305

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Blow tube
  • Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery
Videos
Application areas
  • Leaves
  • Green waste
  • Pathways around the house
  • Areas around the home and garden
