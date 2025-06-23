Compact cleaning on the go, independently of a power or water connection – the OC 6-18 Premium battery-powered medium-pressure washer is ideal for fast intermediate cleaning out and about or around the home. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from bicycles, camping or garden furniture, toys and much more. The 12-litre water trolley with pull-out telescopic handle serves as a mobile base for the battery-powered medium-pressure washer. If a water connection is available, the device can also be operated without a tank. With a separately available suction hose, water from wells, buckets or natural bodies of water can be used. The pressure trigger gun and spray lance can be fixed to the tank for transporting. The extensive range of accessories makes the OC 6-18 Premium even more versatile: a foam jet or a wash brush are available separately, for example. The exchangeable battery is included in the scope of supply and can be used in all battery-powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. The battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity using Real Time Technology. With the Home & Garden app for practical tips about the device and how to use it.