Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
Battery-powered medium-pressure washer with Home & Garden app, 18 V exchangeable battery and battery charger, portable for intermediate cleaning without a power or water connection. The suction hose is available separately.
Compact cleaning on the go, independently of a power or water connection – the OC 6-18 Premium battery-powered medium-pressure washer is ideal for fast intermediate cleaning out and about or around the home. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from bicycles, camping or garden furniture, toys and much more. The 12-litre water trolley with pull-out telescopic handle serves as a mobile base for the battery-powered medium-pressure washer. If a water connection is available, the device can also be operated without a tank. With a separately available suction hose, water from wells, buckets or natural bodies of water can be used. The pressure trigger gun and spray lance can be fixed to the tank for transporting. The extensive range of accessories makes the OC 6-18 Premium even more versatile: a foam jet or a wash brush are available separately, for example. The exchangeable battery is included in the scope of supply and can be used in all battery-powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. The battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity using Real Time Technology. With the Home & Garden app for practical tips about the device and how to use it.
Features and benefits
Self-sufficient and mobile cleaning
- The 12 litre water trolley allows independent cleaning on the go. The water is sufficient for 3 to 5 heavily soiled bicycles or several objects such as garden/camping chairs.
- The tank can be filled at any tap and is leak-proof thanks to the screw cap.
- Independent of the power supply thanks to battery technology (battery sold separately).
Optimal mobility thanks to the wheels and ergonomic handle height .
- The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
- Large wheels for safe and comfortable transport on rough terrain or garden paths.
Practical accessory holder on the machine
- The hose, trigger gun and spray lance can be easily and safely stored on the device to save space.
- The accessory compartment at the back of the water trolley offers space for additional accessories.
- All accessories are always at hand, even when you're on the move.
More efficient and optimally adjusted medium pressure
- Up to 24 bar water pressure for efficient and thorough cleaning.
- Cleans even sensitive surfaces safely and reliably.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery (not included as standard in scope of supply)
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 24
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 200
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 12 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|grey
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 321 x 586
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Flat jet nozzle
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- Wheels
- Telescopic handle
Equipment
- Water suction
- Water tank volume: 12 l
- Hose type: Medium-pressure flexible hose
- Pressure trigger gun: Medium-pressure trigger gun
- Spray lance: short and long
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Flower tubs
- Wheels
- Rubbish bins
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Garden toys