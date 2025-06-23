Compact design meets (cleaning) power: The K 2 Classic is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device can be conveniently stored almost anywhere at any time to save space, and the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.