Pressure washer K 3 Classic
The K 3 Classic with telescopic handle is particularly effective on lighter dirt around the property. It's also ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to stow away.
Despite its compact proportions, the K 3 Classic still delivers the full power of a pressure washer. Plus, its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable and flexible. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is suitable for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters