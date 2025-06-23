Pressure washer K 4 Classic

Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Classic pressure washer, incl. telescopic handle, for regular use on moderate dirt.

This device can fit anywhere: whether in the car boot or in a cupboard, the K 4 Classic pressure washer can be stowed effortlessly anywhere and transported easily thanks to its compact dimensions. Yet it still offers the full performance of a pressure washer. Plus, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures the pulling height is always comfortable. Other equipment details include the Quick Connect trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. What's more, the K 4 Classic, with an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular cleaning of moderate levels of dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 4 Classic: Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Pressure washer K 4 Classic: Telescopic handle
Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Pressure washer K 4 Classic: Detergent use
Detergent use
Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Convenient and space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar) 20 - max. 130
Flow rate (l/h) 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (W) 1800
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 264 x 256 x 450

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
Accessories
