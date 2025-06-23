Pressure washer K 4 Compact

Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Compact for occasional use on moderate dirt. Includes telescopic handle and water-cooled motor. 30 m²/h area performance.

Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf; thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The device is also incredibly practical when in use: the flexible K 4 Compact can be used both horizontally and vertically, is easy to transport and quick to stow away, and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Further equipment details: Two carrying handles, Quick Connect trigger gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cord can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 4 Compact: Telescopic handle
Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Pressure washer K 4 Compact: Water-cooled motor and outstanding performance
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performance
The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Pressure washer K 4 Compact: Hose storage on front cover
Hose storage on front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
  • Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Pressure (bar) 20 - max. 130
Flow rate (l/h) 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,8
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 11
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 13,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 348 x 308 x 520

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 4 Compact
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
Accessories
