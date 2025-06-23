The K5 Classic combines maximum convenience with full power. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be easily and securely wound around the front cover after use. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. A height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures even greater convenience while working. It is also equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K5 Classic pressure washer, with its universal motor and an area performance of 40 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.