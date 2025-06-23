Pressure washer K 7 Full Control Plus
The Kärcher K 7 Full Control Plus pressure washer incl. spray gun with buttons for pressure level regulation and detergent dosing, plus an LCD display for pressure control.
The K 7 Full Control Plus from Kärcher not only delivers the right pressure, but puts that pressure under your control at all times. The pressure level set on the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance can be adjusted using the +/- buttons on the spray gun and checked via the LCD display – for maximum control when cleaning any surface. You can switch from high-pressure mode to detergent mode without having to change the spray lance. The spray gun with connected spray lance is always within easy reach and can be temporarily stowed during short breaks. Using the height-adjustable telescopic handle, you can move the device at a convenient pulling height and store it so that it takes up less space. And the easily accessible Plug 'n' Clean system means you can change the detergent in one quick and easy step, seeing the filling level at a glance. The pressure washer impresses further with a lower centre of gravity for more stability, the practical hose guide and a stable stand. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, which makes the device very easy to lift onto a shelf or load into a boot. The pressure washer is ideal for frequent cleaning of stubborn dirt and for an area performance of 60 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Power gun Full Control PlusWith buttons for pressure regulation and detergent dosing. The LCD display on the Full Control Plus Power spray gun enables users to easily check the setting they have applied.
3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lanceEasily switch between flat spray, rotary and detergent nozzle by turning the spray lance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, easy and convenient application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Telescopic handle
- Made of high-quality aluminium.
- For a convenient pulling height.
- Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Parking position keeps accessories stowed tidily at all times
- The Full Control Plus Power trigger gun and the connected spray lance can be stored conveniently in the device during work breaks.
- The Full Control Plus Power trigger gun is always ready to hand and easily accessible.
- Once work is complete, the Full Control Plus Power spray gun and the spray lances can be stored on the device to save space.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|463 x 330 x 667
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Full Control Plus
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Soft bag
- Integrated water filter