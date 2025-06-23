The K 7 Full Control Plus from Kärcher not only delivers the right pressure, but puts that pressure under your control at all times. The pressure level set on the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance can be adjusted using the +/- buttons on the spray gun and checked via the LCD display – for maximum control when cleaning any surface. You can switch from high-pressure mode to detergent mode without having to change the spray lance. The spray gun with connected spray lance is always within easy reach and can be temporarily stowed during short breaks. Using the height-adjustable telescopic handle, you can move the device at a convenient pulling height and store it so that it takes up less space. And the easily accessible Plug 'n' Clean system means you can change the detergent in one quick and easy step, seeing the filling level at a glance. The pressure washer impresses further with a lower centre of gravity for more stability, the practical hose guide and a stable stand. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, which makes the device very easy to lift onto a shelf or load into a boot. The pressure washer is ideal for frequent cleaning of stubborn dirt and for an area performance of 60 m²/h.