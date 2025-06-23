Pressure washer K Silent eco!Booster
K Silent eco!Booster – extra-quiet, compact and powerful pressure washer. Including flexible high-pressure hose, foam jet, Vario Power spray lance, Dirt Blaster and eco!Booster.
Whether you are cleaning a muddy floor, a dirty hatchback or grimy garden furniture – the K Silent eco!Booster from Kärcher removes moderate dirt in no time. The innovative silent technology reduces the perceived noise level by 50 percent in comparison with other pressure washers in the same class. So, you can clean with high pressure without disturbing your family or neighbours. The three spray lances that are included in the scope of supply offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Using the Vario Power Spray lance, the pressure can be precisely adjusted to suit any surface. The eco!Booster is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance when compared to the flat jet, it saves water, energy and time. The Dirt Blaster with rotating spot jet guarantees thorough cleaning results for stubborn dirt. The scope of supply also includes a trigger gun, a 6-metre PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and a foam jet. Due to its compact proportions, the K Silent eco!Booster can be stored indoors or outdoors without taking up much space.
Features and benefits
Innovative silent technologyFifty per cent reduction in perceived noise level compared to other pressure washers in the same class. More pleasant sound compared to other pressure washers in the same class.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseWind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Compact and lightweight deviceCan easily be stored in inside as well as outside areas. Easy to transport for flexible cleaning.
Convenient accessory storage
- The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
cable storage compartment
- Wind and unwind the power cable quickly and easily.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure ( /bar)
|20 / max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|313 x 262 x 419
Scope of supply
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- eco!Booster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage
Videos
Application areas
- Balcony
- Mosquito net
- Small cars
- Bicycles