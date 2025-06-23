Whether you are cleaning a muddy floor, a dirty hatchback or grimy garden furniture – the K Silent eco!Booster from Kärcher removes moderate dirt in no time. The innovative silent technology reduces the perceived noise level by 50 percent in comparison with other pressure washers in the same class. So, you can clean with high pressure without disturbing your family or neighbours. The three spray lances that are included in the scope of supply offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Using the Vario Power Spray lance, the pressure can be precisely adjusted to suit any surface. The eco!Booster is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance when compared to the flat jet, it saves water, energy and time. The Dirt Blaster with rotating spot jet guarantees thorough cleaning results for stubborn dirt. The scope of supply also includes a trigger gun, a 6-metre PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and a foam jet. Due to its compact proportions, the K Silent eco!Booster can be stored indoors or outdoors without taking up much space.