Battery barrel pump

Calculation of pump capacity

How to determine the appropriate pump:

1. Draw the function curve appropriate for the hose used (1/2" or 3/4") in the diagram with the pump performance curves. Start with the desired delivery height for your application (in the sample diagram: 5 m).

2. Define the consumption value for your application (in our example: 1000 l/h at 2 bar). In order to determine the operating point of the application, first define the start point for the consumption value on the function curve of the hose used (see start points in the example).

3. Now convert the operating pressure for your application into the delivery height (1 bar = 10 m). Add the delivery height to your start point and draw in the resulting operating point for your application.

The pump performance curve above the operating point shows you the ideal pump for your application. In our example, the BP 3 Home & Garden is suitable when using of a 3/4" hose and the BP 5 Home & Garden when using of a 1/2" hose. Always select the next biggest pump for more power reserves.

Every consumer/application requires a certain operating point. The following orientation examples can be used for the calculation (data varies depending on delivery height, line/hose cross-section):