With a maximum pump capacity of 5,500 litres per hour, the SP 1 Dirt is the perfect entry-level model for quickly pumping out and circulating water from water butts and garden ponds. It reliably pumps clean or dirty water with dirt particles up to 20 millimetres in size. For larger dirt particles, an optional prefilter can be attached which protects the pump impeller against blockages, e.g. resulting from branches. The slide ring sealing, which is familiar from the professional sector, is installed in all submersible pumps and guarantees an extra-long lifespan for the pump. An extended 5 year guarantee is also available. Furthermore, the submersible dirty water pump is equipped with a float switch, which switches the pump on and off according to the water level, protecting it against dry running. And thanks to the possibility of attaching the float switch, the pump can be operated even at low water levels, down to a residual water level of 25 millimetres. Also practical: The Quick Connect connection thread enables the particularly quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses.